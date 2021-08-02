Cancel
5 Things to Know About New Vikings QB Danny Etling

By Lindsey Young
vikings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. – The Vikings are continuing to add depth to their quarterbacks room during Week 2 of U.S. Bank Stadium Vikings Training Camp. After Minnesota signed Case Cookus in time for him to participate in Monday's practice, the team announced it also has claimed Danny Etling off waivers. The pair of moves occurred after three quarterbacks – including starter Kirk Cousins – were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley all were unable to participate in Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium or Monday's session due to NFL COVID-19 protocols. It is unclear when they will be able to return to TCO Performance Center.

