750-Pound Bull Moose Removed From Colorado Parking Garage

What happens when a moose decides a parking garage is its new hangout? Well, for this 750-pound bull, it meant getting a free ride to a new location about 130 miles away. Why? The young animal — estimated to be between 2 and 3 years old — was “becoming accustomed to the area and was reluctant to leave on its own,” after frequent and regular visits to the structure in Vail, Colorado, according to the Vail municipal website.