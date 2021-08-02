Are Detergent Pods Pollutants? Plastic Oceans International Vs. American Cleaning Institute
Are washing machine and dishwasher detergent pods, introduced 11 years ago and now comprising some 20% of all detergent sales, contributing to plastic pollution?. Yes, according to Plastic Oceans International (POI) and Arizona State University (ASU), which released a study claiming the pods leak large amounts of untreated PVA (polyvinyl alcohol) into the environment -- and possibly into the human food chain.www.mediapost.com
Comments / 0