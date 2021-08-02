How To Clean Your Solar Panels?

Anyone considering investing in solar panels will of course expect that it will be a while before they have paid for themselves by producing valuable electricity. How long it will take to reach breakeven depends on many factors: The initial price of the system, including full installation; the longevity of the hardware components of the system itself; the price rate structure of the utility energy provider, including the grid operator; taxes on both sell and buy rates; whether you opt to include battery storage; and how much the system changes the value of the building on which it is installed. Of course, you could have a situation where panels are just installed and you pay on a monthly basis without actually owning the system, in which case none of the following matters, except maybe the electric vehicle bits.