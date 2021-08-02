Sanofi bets on mRNA vaccines beyond COVID in $3.2 billion Translate Bio deal

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been responsible for the most recent pandemic humankind is experiencing, and all countries and governments are trying to vaccinate as many people as possible. In order to put an end to this challenging time for humanity, it is necessary to achieve herd immunity, which means to have at least 80% of the world’s population vaccinated with a COZVID-19 vaccine. There are several vaccines available others are waiting for approval. Health experts have been conducting clinical studies worldwide to study the impact and effectiveness of available vaccines against the different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A recent study awaiting peer correction comes from Singapore, where Barnaby Young and his peers from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases have studied the efficiency of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines against the Delta strain of the coronavirus.