New York City, NY

Sanofi bets on mRNA vaccines beyond COVID in $3.2 billion Translate Bio deal

By Matthias Blamont, Sudip Kar-Gupta
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Sanofi has agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Translate Bio in a $3.2 billion deal, as it bets on next-generation mRNA vaccine technology beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, confirming a Reuters exclusive report. The French pharmaceuticals firm said it would acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech Company#Drugs#Covid#Reuters#French#Influenza Sanofi#Pfizer Biontech#Baupost Group#Glaxosmithkline#Johnson Johnson
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public HealthMetro International

South African study shows high COVID protection from J&J shot

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is working well in South Africa, offering protection against severe disease and death, the co-head of a trial in the country said on Friday. The J&J vaccine was administered to healthcare workers from mid-February in a research study, which was completed in May,...
Public HealthMetro International

Japan COVID cases hit 1 million as infections spread beyond Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan reached the milestone of one million coronavirus cases on Friday, domestic media reported, as infections surged in Olympic host Tokyo to other urban areas and the country grapples with an unprecedented speed of spread of the Delta variant. A driver of Finance Minister Taro Aso had caught...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 2) Absci, CORP (NASDAQ: ABSI) (IPOed July 22) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (received fast track designation for nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma) AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC)
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Sanofi to Buy mRNA Developer: ETFs in Focus

Sanofi has agreed to acquire U.S. biotech company Translate Bio in a $3.2 billion deal, as it wants to strengthen its position in the next-generation mRNA vaccine technology, if we go by a Reuters report. The French pharmaceuticals firm would reportedly acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of about $3.2 billion.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Bayer buying Vividion Therapeutics

Bayer AG is buying Vividion Therapeutics, a San Diego.-based company that focuses on drug development using protein surface screening, in a $2 billion deal. Vividion only recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO), which it has decided to abandon with this acquisition. Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer...
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology Across Vaccines and Therapeutics Development

Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and therapeutics development. Accelerates development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines and potential to explore other therapeutic areas. Fast tracks establishment of Sanofi’s recently announced mRNA Center of Excellence. Full integration upgrades drug formulation capabilities and enhances...
CancerMedCity News

Can mRNA vaccines do for cancer what they did with Covid-19?

Before the pandemic, most people hadn’t heard of messenger RNA let alone could explain what it does. Today, mRNA has widespread recognition as part of the technology used in most of the Covid-19 vaccinations in the U.S. The pandemic isn’t over, but the success of the mRNA vaccines so far have created interest in leveraging the technology to subdue cancer.
Medical & Biotechnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio in deal worth around 3.2bn dollars

Paris — Sanofi has agreed to acquire Translate Bio, a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases. Sanofi said the acquisition adds an mRNA technology platform to the firm and will accelerate development...
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

Sanofi boosts its mRNA capabilities with Translate Bio acquisition

French pharma company Sanofi has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Translate Bio, gaining mRNA technology to use across its vaccines and therapeutics development. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will acquire Translate Bio for approximately $3.2bn, or $38.00 per share in cash. While the deal is still subject to customary closing conditions, the Sanofi and Translate Bio boards of directors have unanimously approved the transaction.
Medical & Biotechpulse2.com

Why Sanofi (SNY) Is Buying Translate Bio (TBIO) For $3.2 Billion

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has announced it is buying Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) in a deal valued at about $3.2 billion. These are the details. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) announced has entered into a definitive agreement with Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO), a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company, under which Sanofi will acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion (on a fully diluted basis). This deal was made in order to to accelerate Sanofi’s endeavor to accelerate the application of messenger RNA (mRNA) to develop therapeutics and vaccines. The Sanofi and Translate Bio Boards of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: mRNA Vaccines Highly Efficient Against Delta Strain

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has been responsible for the most recent pandemic humankind is experiencing, and all countries and governments are trying to vaccinate as many people as possible. In order to put an end to this challenging time for humanity, it is necessary to achieve herd immunity, which means to have at least 80% of the world’s population vaccinated with a COZVID-19 vaccine. There are several vaccines available others are waiting for approval. Health experts have been conducting clinical studies worldwide to study the impact and effectiveness of available vaccines against the different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. A recent study awaiting peer correction comes from Singapore, where Barnaby Young and his peers from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases have studied the efficiency of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines against the Delta strain of the coronavirus.
Medical & BiotechEntrepreneur

Hot Biotech Stocks To Watch After Sanofi’s Acquisition Of Translate Bio

Biotech Stocks That Deserve Your Attention After Latest News. Penny stocks are well-known for their high risk & high reward. Volatility, heavy speculation, and other factors can influence the market for these cheap stocks more than their higher price cohorts. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a closer look. While many traders focus on the short-term potential, there’s an entirely different side to low-priced stocks.

