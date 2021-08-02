Cancel
House Rent

Threat of rising evictions looms in North Carolina

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal Aid of North Carolina, which helps low-income renters facing the threat of eviction, is inundated with calls and struggling to keep up with demand as pandemic-induced job loss and a lack of awareness of assistance programs is causing concern. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.

Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Housing advocates warn of looming Ohio evictions wave

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Efforts to force people behind on their rent from their homes following the expiration of a federal moratorium on evictions could increase in the next few weeks and months, advocates for affordable housing warned Monday. Eviction filings dropped sharply in Ohio after the coronavirus pandemic began,...
House Rentfa-mag.com

'Unprecedented Spike' In U.S. Evictions Looming As Ban Expires

A federal ban on evictions is set to expire at the end of July, and this time it’s unlikely to be extended, putting millions of renters at risk. The moratorium has been in place through much of the pandemic, but it’s part of a wave of emergency programs ending even as the Delta variant fuels rising Covid-19 cases in the U.S.
Clark County, NVknpr

Evictions Loom As COVID Surges

Housing advocates protest in New York on Wednesday in opposition to the lifting of eviction bans imposed during the pandemic. Amid a resurgent pandemic, some Nevadans face additional uncertainty over where they’re going to live when evictions and foreclosures resume. The federal government backtracked this week and reimposed an eviction...
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Thousands face eviction as moratorium expiration looms

Thousands of Southwest Floridians will be at risk of losing their homes when the eviction moratorium expires Saturday. It was created last year to help renters who have fallen behind during the pandemic and has been extended three times. Now, the White House, Congress, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are calling on each other to extend it again.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

An eviction crisis looms for Charlotte

Editor’s note: The interview with Maria has been translated from Spanish. Axios is using only Maria’s first name to protect her identity as she searches for a new job. We examined documents with details of her eviction case and rental assistance application. Maria breaks down into tears as she talks about the day she and […] The post An eviction crisis looms for Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
House RentKDRV

Evictions are looming as the Delta variant spreads

Capitol Hill is scrambling Friday to put together a deal to extend the eviction moratorium for renters from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before it expires Saturday night, though Democrats in the House have struggled to find a proposal that has enough support to advance. The Supreme Court...
Economyncidea.org

North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council

Under the leadership of the NC BEC and less than one year after its formation, our call to fund organizations supporting more Black people in their ambition to start and scale growth-oriented companies drew an incredible response. Equitable entrepreneurship is vital to our economic recovery. Partnering with organizations, including these eight ECOSYSTEM partners and fourteen ENGAGE partners, creates greater opportunity to economically empower Black people with entrepreneurship, and collectively work to combat inequalities that perpetuate racial imbalances.
Public HealthKansas City Star

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Winston-Salem Journal. Aug. 2, 2021. Editorial: NC COVID messages are dangerously misleading. Even as a deadly pandemic refuses to let go, some are still willfully spreading misinformation about it to make money and win votes. For Exhibit A, see Fox News, which, despite some recent slight backpedaling, is still pushing...
House RentPosted by
Fortune

Rents increase dramatically as evictions loom

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Even as the Delta variant threatens to drag the U.S. back into the health and economic crises of the past 17 months, landlords across America—bolstered by the end of emergency eviction moratoriums and a general return to urban life by those who fled from the virus—are jacking up rents.
Jobsfox46.com

Here are the highest-paying jobs in North Carolina

(WGHP) — Have you ever been lying in the dentist’s chair while someone in scrubs pokes at your teeth with a sharp metal instrument and thought, “How much do they get paid to do this?”. What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight...
Platte County, WYGuernsey Gazette

Delta strain a looming threat

WYOMING – Data received from Wyoming’s state Department of Health (WDOH) has indicated the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is the prevalent strain being contracted in Wyoming. According to information obtained from WDOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more...
Baltimore, MDReal News Network

Battleground Baltimore: Evictions Loom as Delta Variant Surges

This week, President Joe Biden extended the Center for Disease Control’s federal eviction moratorium, which covers 90% of renters facing eviction, caving to pressure from progressive Democrats such as Missouri Rep. Cori Bush. Bush, who has experienced homelessness herself, slept on the steps of the Capitol building for five days...
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

Asheville North Carolina Practice For Sale

ASHEVILLE NC $275,000.00. This 42-year-old practice is located in one of the most sought-after cities in America. A projected gross for 2021 is $445,405.00. Averaging $88/patient visit. The clinic is 2300 sq feet and is located in a free-standing building with more than adequate parking and amazing visibility; 4-5 new patients a month come directly from simply driving down the road with the 2nd highest traffic count in NC and seeing the sign. The office is frequently updated, inside as well as the outside property and parking lot. With a 22 hour work week and 3-4 weeks vacation every year, there is still room for incredible growth in this practice. With history, arts, culture and restaurants, people are moving to the Asheville area at an extremely high rate, which is why Asheville has experienced a huge boom in the last decade. Asheville is known as a holistic community, making it the perfect place to own chiropractic practice. Techniques of choice are Diversified, Gonstead/CBP, and Arthrostim. Transition coaching is included in the price that will ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for extensive details on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

