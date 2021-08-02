Cancel
Technology

eCloudvalley achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency status in the ASEAN region

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleECloudvalley Technology announced that it is the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner to achieve the AWS Machine Learning Competency status in the ASEAN region. AWS Machine Learning Competency Partners have demonstrated expertise delivering machine learning (ML) solutions on the AWS Cloud. These partners offer a range of services and technologies to help businesses create intelligent solutions, from enabling data science workflows to enhancing applications with machine intelligence.

