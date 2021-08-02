Community Champion: MBPD officer Steph Parran

The latest addition to the Chadron Police Department is Officer Aaron Tidyman, who was sworn in at the July 5 meeting of Chadron City Council. Tidayman’s interest in law enforcement began with the military. “As a kid I wanted to be in the military because my dad was in the military and I always have had the urge to help others and saw this as the best way to do so, “he said. “I was unfortunately diagnosed with Type One Diabetes as a kid and was told I could not be in the military so then I did a little research to see if I could be in law enforcement. Once I saw that I could be part of law enforcement that’s what I set my eyes on and have chased that goal ever since.”