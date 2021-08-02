Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WJON

David Carl Eisenlohr, 77, St. Cloud

By WJON Staff
Posted by 
WJON
WJON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for David C. Eisenlohr, age 77, who passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Pastor David Hinz and Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at church.

wjon.com

Comments / 0

WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Was#Funeral Services#Trinity Lutheran Church#The United States Army#Cottage Grove
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

SCSU Hints At 2021 Homecoming Plans For This October

St. Cloud State University celebrated homecoming virtually in 2020. We're not sure what they're planning for 2021, but it's something. On their official Facebook account, SCSU wrote, "Mark Oct. 13-16 on your calendars and join us for Homecoming in just a few short months." It definitely feels like they're planning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy