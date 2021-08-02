David Carl Eisenlohr, 77, St. Cloud

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for David C. Eisenlohr, age 77, who passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Pastor David Hinz and Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at church.