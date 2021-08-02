Cancel
Public Safety

Mayor Fouts posts bloody pics after falling on sidewalk while jogging

By Mitch Hotts
Macomb Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren Mayor Jim Fouts is recovering today after suffering a “mishap” while jogging on a city street, according to a social media post. In a Facebook item on Monday, the mayor posted a pair of photos that showed him bruised and bloody after taking a tumble on an elevated sidewalk Friday.

