Shelby prison: Inmates assaulted 3 staff, state investigating
State corrections officials are investigating reports of inmates assaulting staff at a private prison near Shelby last week, according to the prison. CoreCivic, which operates the Crossroads Correctional Center, said in an email Monday two inmates assaulted three prison staff members on Friday. The employees involved were transported to an outside hospital and have been released. The inmates involved have been identified, a CoreCivic spokesperson said.ravallirepublic.com
