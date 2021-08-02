Cancel
Colleges

National University Part Of Prestigious Team Selected For $20M National Science Foundation Grant To Study AI And Optimization

By National University
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an initiative to establish a series of artificial intelligence research institutes nationwide, the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $20 million grant to a partnership of prestigious universities led by University of California, San Diego, and including National University, Yale University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Texas at Austin.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

