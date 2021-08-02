National University Part Of Prestigious Team Selected For $20M National Science Foundation Grant To Study AI And Optimization

W.M. Keck Science Department Associate Professor of Biology Patrick Ferree received a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant to study how certain “selfish” genetic elements alter inheritance patterns at the molecular level. The study seeks to understand how a certain class of B chromosome, which can cause harmful reproduction effects and sex ratio distortion in jewel wasps, disrupts normal genetic inheritance patterns in plants and animals. The project will receive $923,538 from the NSF over a four-year period and will also facilitate rigorous research training opportunities for a diverse population of undergraduates, with the aim of enhancing STEM retention in higher education.