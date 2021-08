It is Back To School Time and it looks like kids and other students will actually be physically going back to school. I remember as a kid being so excited to get all my new school supplies and so I picked items that I think most kids would be excited to have. Some of these items do apply to older kids, but some are pretty universal. Here is to a year of fun and learning and hopefully kids and teachers staying healthy and have as normal a school year as possible given the fact we are still in a pandemic.