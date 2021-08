The efforts of two organizations to address childcare needs in Mount Pleasant recently came to fruition earlier this month. The Mount Pleasant Child Care Center opened its doors to the community, which is owned by Mount Pleasant Community Childcare, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. With 28 kids currently enrolled, the center is still accepting registration for those six weeks to five years old. When the school year starts later in August, kindergarten and preschool children will attend school and more openings will become available. Assistant Director Kaysee Phelps describes some of the challenges they’ve faced over the past month, “Just getting things running and finding that system that is going to be working best for everyone. We wanna have a really strong communication between not only us with our staff but us with the parents of the children that are enrolled here.”