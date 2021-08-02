Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Exclusive: Spider-Man and Black Panther Protect a Museum from Doc Ock in Clip From SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpidey and His Amazing Friends is an upcoming animated series for preschoolers that follows Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacey and their superhero friends as they stop villains like Doc Ock, Green Goblin, and Rhino. Fans can look forward to guest heroes like Ms. Marvel and Black Panther as...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#His Amazing Friends#Rhino#Disney Channel#Amazing Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Stars Tom Holland & Zendaya Confirm Real-Life Romance Rumors?

Soon to be appearing on screen together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it looks like Tom Holland and Zendaya have been caught in their own loved up web as new images of the pair appear to have confirmed that the on screen couple is getting together off screen as well. While there have been rumors of a romance between the young stars, the images of them kissing, while waiting at a red light, in Holland's Audi sports car appear to make their status official. As many have commented, there couldn't really be a cuter couple than these two.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Star Hopping From Wakanda To Gotham For New Batman Project

Few actors have achieved it, but these days in the golden age of superhero movies, if you’ve managed to mark off a Marvel and DC project off on your resume, you’re doing well for yourself. And it looks like Black Panther fan-favorite Winston Duke is getting the chance to play the most beloved DC character there is thanks to a new project he is working on where he’ll play Batman.
ComicsInverse

Avengers 5 theory reveals how mutants will blow the MCU wide open

It may all connect back to the Super Soldier program. Mutants are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but how?. That question has been troubling the minds of countless comic book fans since Disney first acquired 20th Century Fox, paving the way for Marvel to introduce mutant characters like Wolverine and Jean Grey, who’d previously appeared in Fox titles like X-Men: Days of Future Past and Dark Phoenix.
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Under Fire Over MAJOR Controversial Change To Character

If you are not watching the Marvel Studios original series on Disney+ the MCU is leaving you in the dust. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki have had major impacts on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and have received overwhelming love from Marvel fans. But one show coming down the pipeline has fans apprehensive especially now that some new concept art revealed by MCU Facility on Twitter shows a problematic change to an upcoming character’s powers.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios could fire a major actress from Black Panther 2

Marvel Studios is a film studio famous for treating actors very well, although it does not mind doing without some as it could happen in Black Panther 2. In Marvel Studios they are still very angry with Letitia Wright and his partners after the death of Chadwick Bosemanas he attacked the movie studio for wanting to go ahead with the movie Black Panther 2. That is why it could be replaced in the long-awaited sequel, this has already happened with other characters such as Hulk / Bruce Banner who changed from Edward Norton to Mark Ruffalo or War Machine / James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes that changed from Terrence Howard to Don Cheadle.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

NINE DAYS Star Benedict Wong On That SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME LEGO Set And His Love Of Marvel (Exclusive)

It's fair to say that social media has been going nuts about Wong's Marvel Cinematic Universe future lately, particularly after his surprise appearance in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer (where he could be seen battling Abomination). As if that wasn't enough, though, we also got to see what appeared to be the hero's new look in a Spider-Man: No Way Home LEGO set!
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Leaked Set Photo Reveals Spidey And Doctor Strange At The Sanctum Sanctorum

Fans are losing their minds over the fact that a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home still hasn't been released (on the plus side, we are expecting something comic book movie related a little later). Regardless, we're obviously hoping that sneak peek will be here sooner rather than later, and with a December 17 release date set, there can't be too much longer until it swings online.
MoviesFandango

Watch An Exclusive Clip from 'The Green Knight' Clip: Reading of the Challenge

Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton star in The Green Knight, a captivating adventure from visionary director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon). Embarking on an action-filled quest to confront a gigantic creature out of legend, brave Sir Gawain (Patel) must conquer his own demons to prove himself before the eyes of his king and his kingdom.
EntertainmentPosted by
StyleCaster

This Marvel Advent Calendar Is Action-Packed With Surprises Inspired by Spider-Man, Black Panther & More

Action-packed. There’s a Marvel advent calendar, and it includes 25 days of surprises themed around Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain America and other Marvel Comics superheroes. Created Insight Editions, the brand behind collectible books and advent calendars for Friends, Harry Potter, Star Wars and more franchises, Marvel: The Official Advent Calendar...
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip from STRAY DOGS

Two backpacking brothers come across a killer in the wilderness in the new movie Stray Dogs, and with the adventure thriller out now from Gravitas Ventures, we've been provided with an exclusive clip to share with Daily Dead readers!. Directed by Adam Gascho from a screenplay by David Cepero and...
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Marvel Releases Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Teaser Trailer

Marvel just unveiled Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing during Spider-Man Day. The hero’s 60th anniversary is quickly approaching and the company wanted to do it big. All next year there is going to be a focus on your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man across games, shows, comics, fashion, and collectibles. Fans are wondering what else could be coming with this announcement. But, Marvel is keeping it broad until it’s time to unveil the entire package in 2022. Today has been nothing short of a Spidey love-fest as fans pour onto social media with their favorite memories, amazing cosplay, and general stories about the Wall-Crawler. Clearly, Marvel knew what day it was on the calendar and picked a day that would have everyone talking about Peter Parker (or Ben Reilly, or Miles Morales, or Gwen Stacy, or numerous others. Apologies to the Miguel O’Hara stans, I didn’t forget you.) Check out Marvel’s post for Beyond right here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy