Wondering why your formerly healthy hair is now thin—even sparse? Shedding is a normal part of the hair growth cycle, so some hair loss is natural. But interruptions to this cycle—from stress, hormonal shifts, illness, scalp inflammation, even aging—can impede growth and hurry the loss of hair. Lack of vitamins, minerals, protein, and other key hair-nourishing nutrients can hamper hair growth and promote shedding. And damage to the hair shaft from sun exposure, blow drying, harsh products, or overly enthusiastic styling, can cause breakage, making hair look thinner—even if you’re not actually shedding.