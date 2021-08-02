Cancel
Wells Fargo Now Offers Bitcoin & Crypto Exposure To Wealthy Clients

By Alex McShane
bitcoinmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-net-worth Wells Fargo clients can now get Bitcoin & crypto exposure, a company spokesperson informed Business Insider, making Wells Fargo the latest in a long line of traditionally conservative financial institutions to venture into Bitcoin. In May, it was reported that the investment-research division of Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment...

