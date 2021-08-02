Wells Fargo Now Offers Bitcoin & Crypto Exposure To Wealthy Clients

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.