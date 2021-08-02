Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal Crash

By Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
Woodlands Online
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On July 29, 2021, Joshua Alan Mann, 41 years of age, from Montgomery, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Intoxication Manslaughter and 10 years in Intoxication Assault for a crash on February 10, 2019, in Montgomery, TX. The range of punishment for Intoxication Manslaughter is 2 to 20 years in prison and 2 to 10 years in prison for Intoxication Assault. The 435th District Court imposed the sentences according to the plea agreement. As the agreement included an affirmative finding of a deadly weapon, Mann will have to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

