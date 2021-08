A Poweshiek County judge will decide whether Cristhian Bahena Rivera should get a new trial on his first-degree murder conviction in the July 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts. Bahena Rivera and his attorneys argue there is new evidence that clears their client. Nate Maki, who is currently doing time in Oakdale for domestic violence, says an inmate he met in the Keokuk County Jail in 2020, Gavin Jones, claimed he was the real killer of Mollie Tibbetts.