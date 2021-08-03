Cancel
Indiana State

ISU offers incentives for vaccination

By Brea Haller Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 6 days ago

Indiana State University is now offering incentives to encourage more students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Students and employees who are fully vaccinated and voluntarily report proof of vaccination to ISU will be entered into a random prize drawing.

Students who submit their vaccination records by Sept. 30 have a chance to win one of these prizes: Book voucher worth $500 (two prizes), student parking permit for 2021-22 (five prizes) and $50 Commons Cash (two prizes).

Employees who submit their vaccination records by Sept. 30 have a chance to win one of these prizes: Faculty/staff parking permit for 2021-22 (five prizes), $50 Commons Cash (two prizes), two 2021 men’s basketball season tickets, two 2021 women’s basketball season tickets and a Barnes & Noble gift certificate ($150 value).

Winners will be notified by email and prize winners will not be announced publicly.

"We see encouraging students and faculty to get vaccinated as very important for the upcoming academic year," said Mark Alesia, director of university communication. "We are going to work very hard to have a year as close to normal as possible. We have the same message we've had for months: Please get vaccinated. This will help everyone, not just those at ISU."

The university strongly encourages vaccinations and will have a walk-in vaccination clinic from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Dede II in Hulman Memorial Student Union. Those who receive their first dose on Aug. 17 can get their second dose on Sept. 14 at Dede I.

"I think that using incentives is a good idea, but if someone doesn't want the vaccine then they are not going to get it regardless of a prize," said Josie Angel, a junior at ISU. "I think it would motivate those that are on the fence of getting the vaccine to follow through and get it. Those that are against vaccinations, however, won't get it unless it is required for attendance."

The CDC says that people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson.

"I think it's a wonderful idea to get community-wide involvement on this subject especially if the cause is backed up with real science to prove the effectiveness of the vaccine," said Madeline Aureillo, an ISU junior.

For more information about the vaccines or to find a vaccination site, go to: ourshot.in.gov. The ISU Health Center also administers COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.

