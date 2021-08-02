Cancel
Austin, TX

University of Texas cancels freshmen orientation due to COVID-19

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
AUSTIN — Due to the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Austin area, the University of Texas announced on Saturday that all four sessions of “Camp Texas” have been canceled.

The decision was partly based on the fact that Camp Buckner, the location where “Camp Texas” is held, has been forced to close for 14 days due to a COVID-19 outbreak among counselors.

“Camp Texas” is a three-day retreat that acclimates incoming freshmen to campus life and the university.

“Camp Texas, calls itself “the ultimate welcome for UT freshmen.”

According to the organization's Facebook page, those that had registered for “Camp Texas” will soon be notified with refund information.

