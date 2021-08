The fam went on a little canoe trip yesterday, which was really great … until we missed our exit on the river. We knew *roughly* where it was, but there was also supposed to be a sign to get us to the specific channel where we were to disembark. That led to some extra time in the great outdoors for me and the family, and a little hike carrying the canoe and then dragging it up river. Thankfully, we found our spot eventually, but I will admit now that I was a little nervous because neither The Wife nor I had our phones with us, and we were kinda in the middle of nowhere. All is well that ends well, though! (Note for self: get some kind of water-proof carrying case for phone before future adventures … )