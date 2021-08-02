Woman missing for 10 months recently seen in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Colorado Springs woman with possible dementia recently seen in the area. According to Amarillo Police Department, Christine Pierce was last seen on July 29 at CEFCO in Panhandle at about 12:33 p.m. and Allsups in White Deer at about 1:30 p.m. She was helped by a good samaritan in Panhandle, who later saw her in the missing person database.