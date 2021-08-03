Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

There’s a new MacBook Pro, iPhone, and Apple Watch flood on the way

By Chris Burns
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBN77_0bFiUvl600

Leaks today suggest we’re about to see a new collection of products from Apple, including MacBook Pro, iPhone, and Apple Watch. The most major event is the event that’ll have devices with the fewest major changes – the iPhone 13 event, likely ready to roll in September of 2021. The rest will likely appear at another event either in September or October of 2021.

Information revealed today comes in part from the Eurasian Economic Commission database. In listings that’ve appeared in the ECC database, new iPhone models were registered quite recently, and a new pair of Mac computers and Apple Watch devices have also appeared.

Generally Apple devices appear in this regulatory listing database just before they’re officially revealed to the public by Apple at a special event. In this case, ECC has codes that appear to correspond with 15 device models. That does not mean we’ll see 15 individually named products, only that we have 15 products that are different enough from one another that they need different regulatory designations.

For example the iPhone, likely the iPhone 13 family of devices, appears listed with the ECC as A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645. It’s expected that the device codes here correspond with four different named devices, two of which need different regulatory listings due to differing regional hardware (likely radio hardware based on carrier requirements). As noted by Nashville Chatter, the listings for these devices were first seen with iOS 14 software installed – now they’ve been updated with iOS 15.

The ECC has A2442 and A2485 listed by Apple, likely pointing to two new MacBook Pro models. Rumors suggest we’ll see two new MacBook Pro models revealed before the end of 2021, likely one with a 14-inch display, the other with a 16-inch display.

The last list of items includes A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478. Each of these devices runs WatchOS 8, indicating they’re likely the latest round of Apple Watch devices, probably Apple Watch Series 7. It’s rumored we’ll see Apple Watch Series 7 revealed alongside iPhone 13 at an event later this year.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macbook Pro#Ecc#A2634#A2635#A2640#A2645#A2442#A2485#A2473#A2474#A2477#A2478#Apple Watch Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s next watch

The Apple Watch completely changed the wearable tech world. Sure, there were smartwatches before the Apple Watch, but none were as impactful, influential, and well-implemented. The Apple Watch Series 6 was Apple’s best effort yet. Rumors indicate that Apple will take things to the next level with the Apple Watch Series 7. Traditionally, Apple launched a redesign for its iPhone and Apple Watch every three years. For the Apple Watch, this is the year. As a result, we’re expecting the Apple Watch Series 7 to bring a number of changes. Excited for the Apple Watch Series 7? Or just want to learn...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Insider says one of the iPhone’s most sophisticated features is coming to MacBooks

Apple hasn’t added Face ID to any MacBook or Mac model, despite launching its 3D face recognition system nearly four years ago. Face ID is a unique authentication solution in the industry, with only a handful of companies having tried to replicate it. Most Android vendors have focused on placing a fingerprint sensor under the display, a technology more readily available and easier to implement than 3D face recognition. Even Google abandoned its Face ID alternative after just a year of use. An insider says Apple will eventually add Face ID to all iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The upgrade could...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Report: Apple to use titanium alloy in iPhone 14 Pro

"Apple maintained its leading position in the India premium market with nearly 48 per cen... Yes, basically from 2000 to 4000 that's percentage wise huge jump! But in absolute numbers, nowhere near it's competition in the market! iPhones in India are mostly second hand mobiles bought at Android mobiles, starting from one year older models until iPhone 6!!
ComputersTimes Union

Save nearly 50 percent on an Apple MacBook Pro

Boy, do I wish I had an extra $1,000 kicking around because today's Best Buy Deal of the Day is so tempting. Monday only, you can purchase a brand-new MacBook Pro for just $999.99. That's a savings of $900 and if you're familiar with Apple products, you know they are rarely discounted, certainly not by nearly 50 percent. This particular model features an with eighth-generation quad-core Intel processor, 13-inch display, 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft’s idea for a new Surface Book leaves MacBook Pro looking dull

Microsoft’s new Surface could adopt a very different screen hinge design, with newly-spotted patents suggesting the company is flirting with an iPad Pro-style floating hinge. Currently, the Surface Book has a detachable screen – which pulls away from the keyboard to form a standalone tablet – while the Surface Laptop adopts a more traditional notebook form-factor.
Electronicsgeekculture.co

Top 4 UGREEN Accessories For Your Apple MacBook Pro And iPad Pro In 2021

Apple products have always been something that are sought after specifically due to their premium branding. Yet, it is no secret that these products can get a little pricey for one’s wallet, as Apple doesn’t often include accessories as a complimentary item with the devices. Hence, as common folks, we usually turn to a cheaper alternative such as UGREEN.
Computerstheappletech.net

Unbelievable! Apple Drops The Price Of 16-inch MacBook Pro i9/ 16GB/ 1TB By $500

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro i9/16GB/1TB is available for $2,299.99 from Amazon. This was initially $2,800, so today’s $500 drop is the largest we’ve seen and the best price we’ve discovered for a new condition model. With the new MacBook Pros on the horizon, this is a terrific way to appreciate some of Apple’s finest engineering if you don’t require the latest and greatest. This late-2019 MacBook Pro has a 16-inch Retina display and is powered by an octa-core Intel processor running at 2.3GHz. The full-color Touch Bar, Lightning 3 ports, and a powerful six-speaker array with “force-canceling woofers” are also notable features.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

iVANKY's Docking Station Pro: An Affordable Upgrade for Your MacBook Pro

One of the main issues with the recent MacBook laptops is their lack of ports. Apple has chopped the MacBook Pro and MacBook Airport availability to either two or four Thunderbolt ports, along with the 3.5mm headphone jack. While this change is aesthetically pleasing, some users have to compromise on which external devices they use.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Pair Your iPhone With This Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds For $180

The Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are presently available on Amazon for $179.99 in a variety of styles. Normally selling for $249, this is the second-lowest price of the year in several of these colorways, and one of the lowest since the new Studio Buds were announced. Powerbeats Pro has a fully wireless design with up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form factor. You’ll be able to experience features like Hey Siri, easy pairing, longer range, and more thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

JPMorgan: Apple ‘iPhone 14 Pro’ expected to sport titanium casing

According to a note to clients from JPMorgan Chase, Apple will launch the “iPhone 14” family in the second half of 2022 and that the casing of the “iPhone 14 Pro” and “iPhone 14 Pro Max” is expected to be made of titanium alloy and will be exclusively supplied by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn).
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today

We keep on getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we focus on some of the best Apple products available in the market, starting with the latest M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, that’s currently selling for $1,100 on its 256GB storage option with 8GB RAM, meaning that you get $199 savings. Should you choose the 512GB storage variant with the same RAM, you would have to spend $1,300 after the same $199 discount, which is still a pretty solid deal.
Computersleedaily.com

Forget New MacBook Pro, Apple Has A Bigger Surprise

Forget New MacBook Pro, Apple Has A Bigger Surprise. The new MacBook Pros promise miniLED screens, an upgraded M1X processor, and the removal of the Touch Bar, which could be a welcome move. But that is not all. Waiting for the MacBook Air might be a better idea. First of...
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air: Which Apple laptop is right for you?

MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air – which one to go for? If you’re reading this article, we’ll assume that you’re not sure which will best suit your needs for creative work. Both options make it to our list of the best laptops for graphic design and on the face of it, they have many similar strengths: they run the same version of macOS, boast Apple's super-fast M1 chip, have a big focus on usability and great battery life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy