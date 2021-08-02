Elite Notre Dame Receiver Target Set To Announce College Decision

One of the nation's best wide receivers is poised to make his college commitment, with Vancouver (Wash.) Union star receiver Tobias Merriweather set to make his announcement on Wednesday, August 4. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, who broke the news, Merriweather will make his commitment known at 5:00 PM ET.

Merriweather is the number one ranked wide receiver on my board and graded out as a Top 50 national recruit. SI All-American ranks him as the nation's fourth-best outside receiver in the entire country.

The Washington native is set to choose between Notre Dame, Stanford, Oregon and USC. Irish Breakdown has stated for some time that if Merriweather made a decision this summer it would likely bode well for Notre Dame, and we'll find out on Wednesday is that holds true.

Merriweather is a long, athletic player that can take the top off the defense, work the intermediate zones and do damage after the catch. Here's my film analysis of Merriweather:

"If you are someone who likes player comps, when I watch Merriweather on film I constantly think I am watching a younger version of Tee Higgins. Long, smooth, fluid, advanced feel for the game and really impressive ball skills. "Like Higgins (who ran a 4.54 at Clemson's Pro Day prior to the 2020 NFL Draft), Merriweather isn't a burner, but he's got enough long speed, and there's a lot of untapped speed potential there. Remember, outside of some camp films the last time we saw Merriweather on a football field was during his sophomore season. Like many 2022 prospects, he wasn't able to play as a junior due to decisions made by the state. "Merriweather has freakishly long legs, which tells me he still has some growing to do. His length is incredibly impressive, and he chews up a lot of ground in a hurry due to his long strides. The Union star is a smooth and fluid athlete, more so than you'd expect from a tall, young, lanky athlete. His balance is outstanding, as is his agility for his size. "Merriweather has long arms and fast hands, and he's a very good leaper, traits that make him very difficult to defend on the perimeter, in the red zone and on jump balls. He shows the ability to make plays after the catch, and you can see his foot quickness in space and at the top of his routes. "The physical tools are impressive, but Merriweather has a very mature game. He's advanced from a technical standpoint for his age, and his understanding of using leverage and his release to manipulate defenders for separation is impressive, and Merriweather shows a knack for finding soft spots in the zone. "Those traits should make him a strong possession and red zone receiver, but his ball skills and long speed make him a threat down the field. If I'm right and he has another gear in him as he matures his recruiting profile will skyrocket. There's a lot of potential here with Merriweather, and if you're a coach who cares about upside and projection he's got to be at or near the top of your board."

Merriweather isn't the only top Notre Dame receiver target set to make an announcement this week. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout receiver CJ Williams - another Top 100 recruit - is set to make his commitment on Sunday.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!