Jury Deliberates 7 hours

Jury selection concluded with seven men and five women Tuesday in a five-day trial for a 39-year-old Hanska facing two felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Brown County District Court. Two girls, ages 11 and 12, told authorities in the fall of 2019 that Christopher L. Konakowitz molested them at a slumber party on Halloween about five years earlier at his residence. The State’s third witness, a woman, testified she was in a relationship with Christopher Konakowitz’ brother for six years. In addition, she testified she told the girls in the summer of 2019 that she wouldn’t want Christopher Konakowitz around children because he got into trouble in the past for inappropriately touching children. The witness testified she assumed the (inappropriate touching) situation was already addressed but later she learned it hadn’t been addressed and reported it to law enforcement. The jury trial continues at 9 a.m. Today in Brown County District Court.