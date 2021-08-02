Cancel
Jury Deliberates 7 hours

WHNT-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury got the case Friday afternoon after nine days of testimony. Monday afternoon, after about seven and a half hours of deliberations over two days, they asked the court what would happen if they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on some counts.

whnt.com

Jeannette, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Never mind, just convict me’ a Jeannette woman raged to a jury. Two hours later, they did

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A Jeannette woman dared Westmoreland County jurors to convict her Friday. After nearly two hours of deliberations, they complied. Deborah Samulski, 62, was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of filing false reports with a local gas company and city police, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh-Tribune Review. During a two-day trial, jurors questioned her mental health, and sheriff’s deputies had to search for Samulski and return her to the courthouse Friday morning in handcuffs after she failed to show up.
knuj.net

Jury selected, trial begins

Jury selection concluded with seven men and five women Tuesday in a five-day trial for a 39-year-old Hanska facing two felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Brown County District Court. Two girls, ages 11 and 12, told authorities in the fall of 2019 that Christopher L. Konakowitz molested them at a slumber party on Halloween about five years earlier at his residence. The State’s third witness, a woman, testified she was in a relationship with Christopher Konakowitz’ brother for six years. In addition, she testified she told the girls in the summer of 2019 that she wouldn’t want Christopher Konakowitz around children because he got into trouble in the past for inappropriately touching children. The witness testified she assumed the (inappropriate touching) situation was already addressed but later she learned it hadn’t been addressed and reported it to law enforcement. The jury trial continues at 9 a.m. Today in Brown County District Court.
Bloomington, ILwglt.org

Jury Begins Deliberations In Bloomington Murder Trial

Amari McNabb was involved in plotting and executing the plan to kill Juan Nash during a dispute at a April 2019 party, a prosecutor argued Monday in closing remarks at McNabb’s murder trial. Jurors began deliberations at about 12:30 p.m. but were scheduled to pause for lunch a short time...
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Jurors will continue deliberations in Drew Blahnik trial Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jurors in the Drew Blahnik murder trial didn’t reach a verdict and will continue deliberations Thursday in Linn County District Court. Jurors started deliberations Tuesday, following six days of prosecution witness testimony. The defense rested without any witnesses. The jury had two questions Wednesday involving Blahnik’s police...
Athens, ALPosted by
AL.com

Jury deliberating in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s corruption trial

A jury in downtown Athens began deliberating today in the corruption trial of Mike Blakely, the longest serving sheriff in Alabama history. Blakely, Limestone County’s 10-term sheriff who first took office in 1983, is charged with 10 counts of theft and abuse of power. State prosecutors say he routinely borrowed...
Mirror

Copley trial jury seated

HOLLIDAYSBURG — A jury has been seated to hear homicide, aggravated assault and related charges filed against an Altoona man accused of killing his wife, whose decomposed body was found about five years ago in a garage behind a vacant city house. Michael D. Copley, 33, is scheduled for a...
Jasper, TXkjas.com

Jury call for Monday cancelled

Jasper District Clerk Rosa Norsworthy announced Thursday that jury call for this coming Monday before District Judge Delinda Gibbs Walker had been cancelled. Norsworthy said all cases that were scheduled to come before State District Court 1A had been cancelled, settled out of court or moved to another date resulting in no need for court or prospective jurors to appear.

