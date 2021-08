City Council members received an update Monday regarding the City of Richardson’s current response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Consistent with Center for Disease Control guidance, and in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order GA-38 issued July 30, the City is encouraging employees and visitors to City facilities to continue to take all precautions, including wearing a mask and social distancing, regardless of vaccination status, to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Updated signs in City facilities state that masks are recommended indoors.