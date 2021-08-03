Harris County DA Kim Ogg tests positive for COVID-19, will quarantine, her office says

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says she has tested positive for COVID-19 , the DA’s Office tweeted Monday evening.

The DA’s Office said Ogg tested positive Monday afternoon and is fully vaccinated.

The DA's Office added that Ogg is experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine.

“She asks that everyone please wear #masks , maintain #socialdistancing , & strongly consider getting vaccinated as we face these challenging times,” the DA’s Office said in the tweet.

Ogg tweeted out later in the evening this:

"I am home resting and taking all the necessary precautions. Please mask up and socially distance. There are many with compromised immune systems, elderly and little ones that we need to protect. #MaskUp #COVID19 #DeltaVariant "

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube