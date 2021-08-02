Report: David Ochoa Requests Change Of Association To Mexico
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa has reportedly requested a change of association to Mexico, Doug McIntyre from Fox Sports has reported. Ochoa, 20, recently spent a week training with El Tri before their Gold Cup campaign. A month earlier, he spent three weeks traveling Europe and the United States with the USMNT and spent time on the bench for friendlies against Switzerland and Costa Rica while also being present on the Nations League semi-final and final bench against Honduras and Mexico.kslsports.com
