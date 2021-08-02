Report: David Ochoa Requests Change Of Association To Mexico

Commentary: Why would any large, for profit, business want to come to New Mexico unless bribed to do so?. As New Mexico slowly stirs from its self- induced Covid coma, it finds itself with the highest unemployment rate in the country. Surrounding states are bustling with economic activity while New Mexico yawns and stretches after its long and deep sleep. As is always the case, our politicos bemoan our lack of economic diversification and promise to bring jobs and economic development to the state. Their chances of success are most likely doomed.