The Chat With Caroline Moore: The Life Of Master Gardeners
Discover the art of gardening with Master Gardeners Norma Moore & Vicky Draper. On today’s episode of The Chat…Caroline Moore talks with local Master Gardeners Norma Moore and Vicky Draper. They discuss their lives growing up and what led them to acquiring their green thumbs, what the Master Gardener program is and the various types of projects that they focus on, as well as their involvement with the 2021 Putnam County Fair.newstalk941.com
