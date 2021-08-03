Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

The Chat With Caroline Moore: The Life Of Master Gardeners

By Staff Report
newstalk941.com
 6 days ago

Discover the art of gardening with Master Gardeners Norma Moore & Vicky Draper. On today’s episode of The Chat…Caroline Moore talks with local Master Gardeners Norma Moore and Vicky Draper. They discuss their lives growing up and what led them to acquiring their green thumbs, what the Master Gardener program is and the various types of projects that they focus on, as well as their involvement with the 2021 Putnam County Fair.

newstalk941.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Give butterflies a drink

Monarch butterflies are among nature’s most beautiful creatures. Their migration through our part of Texas is delightful — and happens both spring and fall. To assist these winged wonders on their trips, not only is planting their favorite plants and flowering shrubs important, but it is also appropriate to install a water feature just for them!
Ellis County, KSHays Daily News

Master Gardener: You too can grow your own food!

The Ellis County Master Gardeners in conjunction with the Hays Public Library will be hosting a demonstration at their Backyard Garden located at the K-State Ag Research Station, just south of the bypass at 1232 240th Ave (the garden is on the north side of the first building to the east), on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Come see how much you can grow in a smaller home garden. Master Gardeners will be on hand to explain how the garden was planned and what they plant each year. There is a compost bin at the east side of the garden with signage explaining how this important resource can be maintained in a home setting.
Texas Statelavernianews.com

Iris Seale is honored as Texas Master Gardener Emerita

Iris Seale of La Vernia has been conferred with the distinguished honor of Texas Master Gardener Emerita by the Guadalupe County Master Gardeners. She was presented with the distinction July 9. According to the Texas Master Gardener Association, “Texas Master Gardener Emeritus/Emerita is an honorary title awarded to a retired...
Ferdinand, INwitzamfm.com

Purdue Extension Offering Master Gardener Course for Fall 2021

If you enjoy gardening and helping others grow, make plans to take part in the upcoming Purdue Extension Master Gardener course. The Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program that offers an extensive course in horticulture in exchange for a donation of volunteer hours to help teach others what you have learned.
Williams, CAAppeal-Democrat

Master Gardeners to host tomato tasting event

The University Cooperative Master Gardener Program of Colusa County will host a tasting event featuring tomatoes and other garden goodies grown in their demonstration garden in Williams. Gerry Hernandez, UC Master Gardener Program of Colusa County coordinator and research assistant, said there are eight varieties of tomatoes growing in the...
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Clinton County Master Gardeners host Monarch Celebration Day

DEWITT — Clinton County Master Gardeners will celebrate the monarch butterfly with a free event Saturday, Aug.24 at the county fairgrounds in DeWitt. From 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., the gardeners will guide children to search for monarch eggs and caterpillars, create craft projects and see live exhibits at the County Fairgrounds Auditorium and in the Master Gardener Outdoor Living Classroom gardens.
GardeningHanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: Tips for August, generally a light work month

August can be a light work month in the garden, assuming you have repaired water leaks and kept the weeds, diseases, and pest insects to a manageable level. The main job this month is to conserve water in every way you can and plan on ways you can make your garden more drought resilient. But there are a few tasks for those of us who simply must do some gardening:
Waushara County, WIwausharaargus.com

Gardening Tips and Highlights Waushara County Master Gardeners

Is warm weather weighing on your garden? Here are water-saving tips for the garden. Water without wasting: Position sprinklers so that no waterfalls on pavement or other areas that have no plant life. Dig into the soil to check for moisture before you water. Most lawns need one inch of water a week to stay green. Trees and shrubs need even less.
Genesee County, NYthelcn.com

Sign-ups begin for Master Gardener classes

BATAVIA — Registration is underway for Master Gardener training by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County. Classes will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evenings from Sept. 7 to Nov. 16. There will also be a full day of classes on Oct. 23. Organizers plan to conduct classes...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Jamestown area Master Gardeners honored for work

Several Master Gardeners were honored during the North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener Program awards ceremony in Burlington, N.D. The Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food pantries and encourages pollinator conservation. After...
Gardeningijpr.org

Wed 8:30 |The Heart Of The Growing Season With Our Master Gardener

Even many of the plants that survive drought in the region are not originally FROM the region. That's one thing we learned recently in our regular chats about plants and gardening. We also found out that squash bugs are not technically stink bugs, but stink when you crush them, anyway.
GardeningOdessa American

MASTER GARDENERS: Exercise caution when dealing with toxic plants

In May, Emmy Ulmschneide and I wrote an article about Gopher Plant. “Wear gloves when pruning and touching any broken stems. This plant produces a white sap that can be toxic if ingested. Wash your hands after pruning.”. After the past week, I realize that we may not have gone...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Master Gardener: Plant-zapping spider mites thrive in the summer

The leaves on some of my plants have small spots on them and are starting to turn brown. I also see some webbing. What is causing this? — D.H. From your description, it sounds like your plant issue is caused by spider mites. Oftentimes we would suggest you do a visual inspection to confirm a specific pest, but spider mites are very small and can be hard to see with the naked eye. However, with the damage you are suggesting along with the webbing, spider mites rise to the top of the list.
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Master Gardeners holding photo contest

The NC State Extension Master Gardener volunteers of Surry County are sponsoring a Photo contest now through Sept. 30, featuring photos of ornamental plants, edible plants, and pictures of wildlife and insects in Surry County gardens. The first place winner in each category will receive a $25 gift certificate that...
AnimalsBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Planting proper plants for monarch butterflies

Answer: You are right! After the flowers fade on the plant, Asclepias tuberosa get grayish-green seed pods that are three to 6 inches long. When the seed pods turn brown, they will break open and the hundreds of seeds, which have puffs of cotton attached to them, will get dispersed by the wind. To collect the seeds, let the seed pods dry on the plant, but collect them before the pods break open. The seeds are flat, brown, and shaped like a teardrop. Plant the seeds in the fall (November is a good time) as they need cold stratification; making them perfect candidates for winter sowing. It will take two to three years to see flowers on the plants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy