The Chat With Caroline Moore: The Life Of Master Gardeners

The Ellis County Master Gardeners in conjunction with the Hays Public Library will be hosting a demonstration at their Backyard Garden located at the K-State Ag Research Station, just south of the bypass at 1232 240th Ave (the garden is on the north side of the first building to the east), on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. Come see how much you can grow in a smaller home garden. Master Gardeners will be on hand to explain how the garden was planned and what they plant each year. There is a compost bin at the east side of the garden with signage explaining how this important resource can be maintained in a home setting.