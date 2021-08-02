Cancel
Video Games

A Newly Discovered Glitch in Skyward Sword HD Can Softlock Game Progression

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeeks after the release of Skyward Sword HD, some players are reporting a new glitch exclusive to this port. First showcased by Reddit user Sawyerqs, the glitch occurs inside Lanayru Mining Facility; in the room with the Dungeon Map, there is a sliding block that can get stuck and become unmovable. At first glance, this may seem trivial because the Dungeon Map is a purely optional item, but that’s not why this room is important. There is a door here that must be opened to gain access to the entire left half of the dungeon’s biggest central room, which is otherwise blocked by a gate that can only be opened via a switch on the other side.

