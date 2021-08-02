Cancel
Lifestyle

Yellowstone tourist faces charges after photographing, disturbing wildlife

By County 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. (Yellowstone National Park, WY) – According to a release issued by the Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Wyoming, acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Samantha Dehring, age 25 of Carol Stream, Illinois, was charged with one count of willfully remaining, approaching, and photographing wildlife within 100 yards and one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife.

