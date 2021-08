Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over St. Louis. With three homers and a triple in his last four games, the third baseman has gotten on a bit of a surge lately. Ramirez is up to 22 long balls, 60 RBI, 66 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 373 plate appearances overall. He'll typically hit in the heart of Cleveland's order when he's in the lineup. Manager Terry Francona utilized Ramirez as the designated hitter Wednesday, but he should be back at third base when Cleveland opens its series in Chicago on Friday.