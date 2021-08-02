Titans Season 3: Spend Some Time Getting Caught Up with Dick & Kory

The third season of Titans will welcome more characters, but it will also mark the demise of others, even some who did not make it to appear. Titans has given life to several of the most popular young characters in the world. DC Universe. Thus, in the same way, others not so new, but legendary, have been added, such as Batman or the villain Deathstroke. This has caused all the attention around the show to increase little by little. Now, waiting for the premiere of the third season, new faces will be seen that will enrich the story even more.