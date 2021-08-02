Cancel
Titans Season 3: Spend Some Time Getting Caught Up with Dick & Kory

Cover picture for the articleWith HBO Max's Titans ready to hit the streets of Gotham and streaming screens for a third season beginning August 12, the streaming service has started releasing a series of mini-teasers to reintroduce (and in some instances, introduce) our main players in play when the series returns. First up, we have mini-teasers getting viewers up to speed on how things stand with Brenton Thwaites' Dick Grayson aka Nightwing and Anna Diop's Kory Anders aka Starfire.

