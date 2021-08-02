Cancel
Dolphins Release DJ Fluker

By Mike Oliva
dolphinstalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins released offensive linemen DJ Fluker on Monday with an injury settlement. Fluker was placed on IR on Friday after he had minor knee surgery in the morning. There is a chance Miami could re-sign him at some point down the road but it appears unlikely. Fluker was expected to compete for a starting job this season on Miami’s offensive line. At worse he was expected to be that veteran presence on the offensive line amongst a young group of numerous 1st and 2nd-year players.

