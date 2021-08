The Utah Jazz are facing a tricky situation in the offseason as point guard Mike Conley is set to hit free agency. Resigning Conley is one of the top priorities of Utah as he had a productive season and helped the team clinch the number one seed in a tough Western Conference. However, signing Conley will not be easy as the Jazz have nine players who have guaranteed contracts next season and are already committed to spending around $130 million in salaries, per Sportrac.