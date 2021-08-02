Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Judith Basin County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Judith Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Judith Basin AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN...SOUTH CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES At 437 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 9 miles west of Geyser, or 24 miles northwest of Stanford, moving north at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Fort Benton, Belt, Geraldine, Geyser, Highwood, Shonkin, Raynesford, Armington, Monarch and Sluice Boxes State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 23. Highway 87 between mile markers 33 and 43. Highway 89 between mile markers 46 and 71, and between mile markers 72 and 73. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Judith Basin County, MT
City
Geraldine, MT
City
Fort Benton, MT
City
Geyser, MT
City
Monarch, MT
City
Highwood, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#13 23 00#Sluice Boxes State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Provincial capital in Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

The Taliban has claimed its first provincial capital following the withdrawal of foreign troops in Afghanistan. Zaranj, the capital city of Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, was taken by Taliban forces on Friday, The Washington Post reported, several days after the insurgent group made inroads in two major cities — Kandahar and Herat — for the first time in nearly 20 years.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy