NBA Free Agency: Pacers Reportedly Re-Sign T.J. McConnell
The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a new deal with free agent point guard T.J. McConnell, according to J. Michael of the IndyStar.
The report from Michael can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
McConnell started his career with the 76ers in Philadelphia, and has spent the last two seasons in Indiana with the Pacers.
Last season, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game off the bench.
He is also a defensive stopper averaging 1.9 steals per game last year.
