Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Pacers Reportedly Re-Sign T.J. McConnell

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdVFh_0bFi4Ke400

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to a new deal with free agent point guard T.J. McConnell, according to J. Michael of the IndyStar.

The report from Michael can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

McConnell started his career with the 76ers in Philadelphia, and has spent the last two seasons in Indiana with the Pacers.

Last season, he averaged 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game off the bench.

He is also a defensive stopper averaging 1.9 steals per game last year.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
389
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Isaiah Washington
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#76ers#Nba Free Agency#Pacers Reportedly Re Sign#The Indiana Pacers#Indystar#Pacers Draft#Nba Draft#Pacers Trade#The Washington Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers active on the first night of NBA free agency

Within the first few minutes of NBA Free Agency, the Indiana Pacers agree to a four-year $35 million deal to bring T.J. McConnell back to Indiana. Doug McDermott signs with San Antonio for three years $42 million and Torrey Craig signs a two-year $10 million deal. For the Indiana Pacers,...
NBAchatsports.com

T.J. McConnell agrees to 4-year, $35M deal to return to Pacers

As expected, after trading Aaron Holiday to the Washington Wizards on Draft Night, the Indiana Pacers have reached agreement on a four-year, $35 million contract for T.J. McConnell, age 29, to remain with the team, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. McConnell, who was signed two seasons ago as a third-string...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 blockbuster Kevin Love-Al Horford offseason swaps

We knew the Cleveland Cavaliers were shopping Collin Sexton this offseason, but Kevin Love’s name has seemingly now been added to the trade block for what feels like the 500th time since being dealt to the Land in 2014. With the Boston Celtics acquiring two big men in Al Horford and Moses Brown from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Kemba Walker last month, landing Love seems superfluous given the center depth.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAwashingtonnewsday.com

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks.

NBA Rumors: The Lakers are reportedly considering reuniting with a former shooter who is now with the New York Knicks. Aside from the backcourt, the Los Angeles Lakers require additional shooting to assist LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the upcoming NBA season. They could sign one of the numerous quality shooters likely to become available, but bringing in someone who is familiar with the Lakers’ system might be a better option.

Comments / 0

Community Policy