Year two of the Eliah Drinkwitz era in Missouri football is upon the horizon, and it’s shaping up to be much less chaotic than the first. Before Drinkwitz coached a game with the Tigers after being poached by Appalachian State in December 2019, COVID-19 struck and gave him a weird welcome to Southeastern Conference football. His Tigers went 5-5 and qualified for a bowl while playing a SEC-only schedule, but they didn’t play that postseason game because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.