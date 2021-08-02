We're Still is Serious Need of Rainfall

July is now in the books. We had just seven days with measurable rain. It went down as the 12th driest July, since records started back in 1871. August is starting the same way with plenty dry days ahead. As we look at data since the beginning of the year, our dry weather really is shocking. For Milwaukee, we've received just over eleven inches of precipitation on the year. We should have nearly double that! With that amount we sit at second driest year to date in all of records.