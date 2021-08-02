Cancel
NFL

Patriots host five free agents for workouts, including former Navy defensive back Sean Williams

By Oliver Thomas
Pats Pulpit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavy product Sean Williams would be among five free agents in for workouts with the New England Patriots on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire. Williams, listed at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, had been a three-year starter for the Midshipmen defense up through 2018. The safety finished his tenure as a senior co-captain with 50 career games played. He recorded 248 tackles over that span to go with four interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

