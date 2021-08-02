Cancel
‘Masks And Vax Required’: Some Massachusetts Businesses Taking COVID Precautions Into Own Hands

BOSTON (CBS) – “Masks and vax required” says the chalk sign outside Grendel’s Restaurant and Bar in Harvard Square. If you want to dine inside during peak hours, management wants to see your vaccination card.

Since Cambridge is in Middlesex County, which just moved into the “substantial risk” category on the CDC’s list over the weekend, the restaurant just restarted weekly COVID testing for its vaccinated staff.

“If you’re going to have break-through infections, then you can’t rely on the vaccine to make sure that you can’t be infected or infectious,” said owner Kari Kuelzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHYV2_0bFhpa9J00

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Eight Massachusetts counties are now listed at “high” or “substantial” risk. New signs are popping up across the state.

At Starbucks in Brighton, one on the door says masks are “recommended.”

“With this new variant coming up, you don’t want to hurt anyone,” said one customer who wore a mask on the way in.

Businesses are reacting to the CDC advising people in higher risk communities to wear masks inside. The move was partially based on the hundreds of vaccinated people testing positive after spending time in Provincetown last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl0af_0bFhpa9J00

(WBZ-TV)

Monday, Boston health officials posted a tweet asking “Did you go to Provincetown last weekend?” If so, they want to hear from you.

At the fast ferry from the Boston Harbor to Provincetown, passengers headed there said they were being extra cautious.

“I don’t want to give it to someone else,” said Rod Dyer.

The head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes said, “If you’re going into a large setting with many people indoors, and you don’t know who is and who isn’t vaccinated, then I think you should be masked.”

The state’s advisory is a little different. It says people should wear masks inside in public if they have an underlying medical condition or live with someone who does. But with the Delta variant, experts are now saying it’s a good idea even for healthy people to mask up in those situations.

