Cleveland-Toronto Runs

TORONTO – A decision on who to drop from the starting rotation is coming quick for the Toronto Blue Jays and Ross Stripling isn’t making the call any easier for them. Six shutout innings of three-hit ball in Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Cleveland by the right-hander offered a strong counter to the six shutout frames delivered by lefty Steven Matz a night earlier. The two are slated to pitch in next Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim before the Blue Jays shift back to a five-man rotation.