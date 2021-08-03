Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Community members joined Girls Inc. of Carpinteria staff, board members, girls and alumnae for a special event on Thursday, July 29 – ‘Cocktails and Conversations’ – to commemorate Girls Inc.’s 50th anniversary. Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomura, Councilmember Natalia Alarcon and longtime supporters of the organization, including past board members Clyde Freeman, Sharon Organista and Gail Persoon, were among the guests to help kick off the celebrations.nprnsb.org
