Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Judith Basin AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN...SOUTH CENTRAL CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES At 437 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 9 miles west of Geyser, or 24 miles northwest of Stanford, moving north at 15 mph. Locations impacted include Fort Benton, Belt, Geraldine, Geyser, Highwood, Shonkin, Raynesford, Armington, Monarch and Sluice Boxes State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 23. Highway 87 between mile markers 33 and 43. Highway 89 between mile markers 46 and 71, and between mile markers 72 and 73. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls.