Eli Lilly (LLY) Option Traders Prepped for Earnings Beat

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.520-$12.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofABBV stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15.