Eli Lilly (LLY) Option Traders Prepped for Earnings Beat
Optimistic investors have bid up the share prices of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) ahead of its fiscal second quarter earnings report. At first glance, it appears that option traders are anticipating a positive move, as there are a high number of put options being sold in the open interest. This unusual option trading may create a downward trend in the price action if LLY delivers a negative earnings surprise.www.investopedia.com
