NOSTALGIA: YEARNING AND LONGING
When my husband Peter died six years ago yesterday, the longing for him was so intense that it took my breath away. I missed seeing his face; I missed feeling his touch; I missed hearing his voice; I missed smelling his soapy scent; and most of all I missed being wrapped in his arms at night. I felt cold, with shudders of chills that were not able to be stopped. I couldn’t find warmth. No matter how many blankets I wrapped around me, I could not amp up my body temperature and stop shaking.thriveglobal.com
