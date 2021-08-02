Cancel
NOSTALGIA: YEARNING AND LONGING

By Laurie Burrows Grad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my husband Peter died six years ago yesterday, the longing for him was so intense that it took my breath away. I missed seeing his face; I missed feeling his touch; I missed hearing his voice; I missed smelling his soapy scent; and most of all I missed being wrapped in his arms at night. I felt cold, with shudders of chills that were not able to be stopped. I couldn’t find warmth. No matter how many blankets I wrapped around me, I could not amp up my body temperature and stop shaking.

