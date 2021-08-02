NOSTALGIA: YEARNING AND LONGING

There is a loving explosion, when two Souls, unite! What is even more pleasing, is how such a love leaves its Universal footprints on Earth. There are different movements when it comes to how such a love is expressed. Keep in mind that two is symbolic of balance. When Heaven aligns two Souls, they are complements of each other; thereby, establishing a wondrous harmony. That’s the very nature of, two! It moves a two people into understanding what it means to explore those deeper layers of compatibility; how you have been purposefully aligned together, in order to fulfill your mission on Earth! It’s truly an essence when it comes to those deeper objectives for having found, love’s Divine! How Divine it truly is!