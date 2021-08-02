COVID KOs Crowley, FOX card reshuffled

During a conversation with trainer Derrick James leading into the big welterweight showdown between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence, James discusses his preparation for the bout with Spence and why he’s expecting a tough fight for both men in the ring. James says he thinks Pacquiao still has all the immeasurables that make him an all-time great and is sure the Filipino icon will be coming to win on fight night. Check out some excerpts from the interview below.