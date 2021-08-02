COVID KOs Crowley, FOX card reshuffled

Cancel
Welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis (13-0, 9 KOs) will square off against former world champion Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) in a 10-round duel that headlines on FOX this Saturday from The Armory in Minneapolis. The telecast also features unbeaten welterweight and two-time Venezuelan Olympian Gabriel Maestre (3-0, 3 KOs) battling Mykal Fox (22-2, 5 KOs) for the WBA interim welterweight title in the co-main event. Kicking off the broadcast, former-two division world champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-6-1, 14 KOs) will return to action for a 10-round welterweight showdown against Luke Santamaría (11-2-1, 7 KOs).

