What is the Etiquette on your child's things after they leave for college

Q. Our son, who has never really worn a baseball cap, has suddenly decided it is cool I guess to do so. He’s been wearing it after school riding his bike and playing with the neighbor kids. Fine, but we told him there were some etiquette rules he needs to follow, like removing it as soon as he comes into the house, or anyone else’‘s house. He thought it would be okay to wear it to his room, but we’ve been adamant about starting out on the right foot. He said his friends don’t have to take off their hats, blah, blah, not even when going out for breakfast or lunch with their parents. So, his question to us about that was: “Well, what do I do with it?” We made a few suggestions, but he wasn’t really paying much attention, so we thought we would ask you because maybe he will listen to you..