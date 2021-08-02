Gallatin Valley routs Glacier to win first state championship since '05
After three consecutive seasons of placing third at the Montana-Alberta Class A State Tournament, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws finally claimed gold Monday in Havre. In a rematch of Saturday’s undefeated semifinal, the Outlaws broke open a tight contest in the fourth en route to routing Glacier 10-0 in five innings in the state championship game. The victory capped a perfect 5-0 tournament for Gallatin Valley, which will represent Montana at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Alaska beginning Friday.www.bozemandailychronicle.com
